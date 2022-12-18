JUST IN
Business Standard

Gen Z and millennials: Reshaping the future of the Indian workforce

Massive fresher hiring the past few years has pushed share of Gen Z to 18-20% and Millennials to 68-70% of total tech industry employee base in FY22

Topics
Indian workforce | Millennials | Gen Z

Shivani Shinde 

workforce
86-90% share of Gen Z and millennials in total Indian tech workforce

India is witnessing a higher share of millennials and Gen Z as a percentage of the total population, while developed economies are seeing this lost shrink. As of 2021, the share of millennials and Gen Z in the country's population stood at 52 per cent, higher than the global average of 47 per cent. This trend is expected to maintain momentum till 2030, when the share of India’s Gen Z and Millennial population will be 50 per cent, higher than the world average of 46 per cent.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 19:07 IST

`
