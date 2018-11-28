JUST IN
Business Standard

Good news! Here's how you can be eligible to receive $100 from Apple

For a limited time, Apple is offering up to an additional $100 if you trade in your old iPhone for the newer models

ANI  |  California 

Apple, iPhone XS

Apple has devised a new way of having people move to adopting the newer iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

For a limited time, Apple is offering upto an additional $100 if you trade in your old iPhone for the newer models. It is available through Apple's trade-in program, Cnet reported.

However, the catch here is that the extra money will be provided in the form of an Apple Store Gift Card, which basically means more mindless shopping at the store. Additionally, the scheme is valid only on exchange of a few old iPhone models include the iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 6S/6S Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, and the iPhone 8.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 13:05 IST

