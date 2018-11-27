Indian tablet market sees 6% growth in Q3FY18, Lenovo tops the list: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple continues to lead even as global tablet market falls 8.6% in Q3CY18
Microsoft set to take on cheaper iPads, to launch $399 Surface Go tablet
Microsoft 'secret' Surface device is a hybrid of mobile, tablet, PC: Report
Samsung overhauls India strategy for a comeback, to focus on mass segment
India's PC market grows 28% in April-June on strong notebook demand: IDC
-
With a 22 per cent share, Lenovo leads India's tablet PC market which witnessed a six per cent growth in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the previous quarter, according to a new report on Tuesday.
The tablet market in India recorded 0.83 million unit shipments in Q3 of 2018, said the CyberMedia Research's (CMR) "Tablet PC Market Report Review".
"Lenovo continues to be on the first position in the overall tablet market, and most of the tablets were 4G and 3G. Tab 4 series had the highest sale in Q3 of 2018," the report said.
Lenovo is followed by iBall (16 per cent), Samsung (15 per cent) and Datawind (14 per cent), according to the report.
Samsung's position has declined in the overall market because they have had the same strategy in the last few quarters, the findings showed.
Lenovo's dominance is mainly due to the demand from the education and financial services sectors.
In the retail market, iball has strengthened its position, the research showed.
Apple, which launched iPad 6 Gen in the last quarter, achieved 51 per cent growth over the past quarter.
4G tablet shipments recorded 47 per cent sequential growth in the third quarter, said the report, adding that in the coming quarter, 4G market will grow to 60 per cent of the overall tablet market.
The tablet market needs to focus on enhancing their gaming features, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU