Google and Facebook nearing deals to pay for news, says Australia

-
ALSO READ
A symbiotic relationship
Tech giants to face tougher new rules, says Europe's digital chief
Google employees form union in US, escalating tension with management
Nokia partners with Google for building cloud-based 5G network infra
Can Google fix the $108 billion news industry it helped break?
-
Australia’s government said Google and Facebook Inc. are nearing agreements to pay domestic media companies for news, in a sign a regulatory standoff may be softening.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg held talks with Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Google counterpart Sundar Pichai over the weekend. “We’re very close to some very significant commercial deals,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting on Monday, according to a transcript sent by his office. “We have made great progress.”
Alphabet Inc-owned Google and Facebook oppose planned Australian legislation forcing them to pay media companies for news, and Google has threatened to shut down its search engine if the law is enacted. Parliament will consider the legislation from this week, giving the internet giants an incentive to agree compensation terms for news companies before the law is passed.
Facebook declined to comment on any specific talks. “We’ve been engaging with the Australian government to outline our concerns with the legislation,” the company said in a statement. A Google spokesman declined to comment.
If Facebook and Google fail to strike the deals, Australia’s pay-for-news law risks becoming a template for regulators in other jurisdictions including Canada and the European Union that are following the quarrel.
ALSO READ: Japan's Nikkei back above 30,000 mark after more than three decades
Google proposes compensating publishers through its News Showcase product, under which it pays media outlets for curated content, rather than be bound by the legislation. Seven West Media, publisher of The West Australian, said Monday it agreed to provide news for Showcase under a long-term partnership.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian government is willing to let the technology companies avoid paying for news snippets if the media companies sign up to Google Showcase and Facebook News.
News Corp and Herald-publisher Nine Entertainment haven’t yet joined Google Showcase.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU