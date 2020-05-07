Google Android 11 Beta 1 coming on June 3, final release expected in Q3

has delayed the launch of Android 11 operating system’s first beta version due to the coronavirus crisis. The Android 11 Beta 1 will now go official on June 3 through an online event. Meanwhile, the technology giant has released a fourth developer preview of the upcoming for the developers.

"When we started planning Android 11, we didn't expect the kinds of changes that would find their way to all of us, across nearly every region in the world. These have challenged us to stay flexible and find new ways to work together, especially with our developer community." the Android Developers team wrote in a blog post.





The delay in Android 11 Beta 1 version has also impacted the rollout schedule of the

Here are some of the key changes in the new schedule:

is releasing a fourth Developer Preview on May 6 for testing and feedback.

Beta 1 release moves to June 3. includes the final SDK and NDK APIs with this release and open up Google Play publishing for apps targeting Android 11.

Beta 2 moves to July. Google reach Platform Stability with this release.

Beta 3 moves to August and will include release candidate builds for final testing

“The schedule change adds some extra time for you to test your app for compatibility and identify any work you’ll need to do. We recommend releasing a compatible app update by Android 11 Beta on June 3rd to get feedback from the larger group of Android Beta users who will be getting the update,” the blog post added.