Google defends Android phone maker deals, denies carrot and stick tactics

-
ALSO READ
Anand Mahindra objects to Bengaluru being called 'Silicon Valley of India'
Self-driving startup Gatik works with Isuzu to build delivery trucks
US blocks 14 Chinese tech companies with top Silicon Valley funding
Facebook spent $23 million on Mark Zuckerberg's security in 2020
Manchester, Silicon Valley…
-
Alphabet unit Google on Tuesday said deals with Android phone makers that landed it a record 4.3-billion-euro ($5 billion) antitrust fine boosted competition and rejected EU charges they were a carrot-and-stick tactic that stifled rivals.
Google was addressing the second day of a week-long hearing as it tries to get Europe's second-highest court to annul the fine and a European Commission order to make it loosen its search engine grip on Android devices.
Lawyers for Google and the EU competition executive clashed over the company's Mobile Application Distribution Agreements (MADAs) that require phone makers (OEMs) to pre-install the Google Search app and Chrome browser app in return for licensing Google Play for free.
"This licensing model is what attracted OEMs to the Android platform, and what enabled those OEMs to offer a consistent and high-quality user experience at the lowest possible price," Google's lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid told the General Court.
"People use Google because they choose to, not because they're forced to," he said.
Commission lawyer Carlos Urraca Caviedes rejected the argument, calling the deals and other restrictions Google's carrot-and-stick policy towards phone makers.
"These helped Google ensured its competitors would not achieve critical mass to challenge its dominance," he told the court.
He also said such deals were unnecessary in view of the market power of Google, the world's most popular internet search engine, and its significant number of users.
Urraca Caviedes said what Google did "goes beyond what is necessary to develop and maintain the Android platform".
A verdict may come next year. The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.
($1 = 0.8537 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU