Google making robots more helpful with complex requests from humans

-
ALSO READ
Robots help upgrade crash-testing for cars
Turkey renews extradition requests with Sweden, Finland after NATO deal
Tesla robots will be worth more than car business, says Elon Musk
WEF 2022: Robots with cheese catch attention of Davos delegates
This robot company is building an Uber for autonomous material movement
-
Google has developed a new, large-scale learning model that improves the robots overall performance and ability to execute more complex and abstract tasks as well as handle complex requests from people.
Called 'PaLM-SayCan', the Google-Everyday Robots research uses PaLM -- or Pathways Language Model -- in a robot learning model.
"This effort is the first implementation that uses a large-scale language model to plan for a real robot. It not only makes it possible for people to communicate with helper robots via text or speech, but also improves the robot's overall performance," the tech giant said in a blog post.
Today, robots by and large exist in industrial environments, and are painstakingly coded for narrow tasks.
This makes it impossible for them to adapt to the unpredictability of the real world.
"That's why Google Research and Everyday Robots are working together to combine the best of language models with robot learning," said Vincent Vanhoucke, Head of Robotics at Google Research.
The new learning model enables the robot to understand the way we communicate, facilitating more natural interaction.
"PaLM can help the robotic system process more complex, open-ended prompts and respond to them in ways that are reasonable and sensible," Vanhoucke added.
When the system was integrated with PaLM, compared to a less powerful baseline model, the researchers saw a 14 per cent improvement in the planning success rate, or the ability to map a viable approach to a task.
"We also saw a 13 per cent improvement on the execution success rate, or ability to successfully carry out a task. This is half the number of planning mistakes made by the baseline method," informed Vanhoucke.
The biggest improvement, at 26 per cent, is in planning long horizon tasks, or those in which eight or more steps are involved.
"With PaLM, we're seeing new capabilities emerge in the language domain such as reasoning via chain of thought prompting. This allows us to see and improve how the model interprets the task," said Google.
For now, these robots are just getting better at grabbing snacks for Googlers in the company's micro-kitchens.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU