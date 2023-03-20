JUST IN
Google Messages may soon get redesigned voice recorder user interface
Wi-Fi Labs appear in Google Home app for some users in Nest router: Report
Galaxy Watch6 series to feature bigger batteries than predecessors: Report
YouTube rolling out song, album credits to its music streaming service
Microsoft may integrate Crypto Wallet feature into its Edge browser
Consumption of lock screen content by Indians up 35%, shows data
YouTube Music's new update can auto-download recently played songs: Report
Regulation tech for financial risk planning
WhatsApp rolls out new updates to 'communities' for iOS, Android users
Twitter will prioritise replies by people you follow, verified: Musk
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Wi-Fi Labs appear in Google Home app for some users in Nest router: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google Messages may soon get redesigned voice recorder user interface

With the redesigned voice recorder, Messages will start recording when users tap a new circular symbol, which is a smart modification to distinguish from the neighbouring Gboard microphone

Topics
Google | Voice assistant

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Messages
"This new Google Messages voice recorder is quite delightful with some whimsical touches/animations," the report said.

Google is reportedly working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI) for its instant messaging application 'Google Messages'.

Currently, the users record a voice message by holding on the microphone icon and can also "Slide to cancel" at any time, while the duration is noted at the left of the bar, reports 9To5Google.

Once done, the message is placed in the text field which the users can listen to and delete.

However, with the redesigned voice recorder, Messages will start recording when users tap a new circular symbol, which is a smart modification to distinguish from the neighbouring Gboard microphone.

After finishing, users will be able to hit the stop button with the option to immediately play it back.

"This new Google Messages voice recorder is quite delightful with some whimsical touches/animations," the report said.

Meanwhile, in January this year, it was reported that the tech giant will bring a new feature to its instant messaging application which will allow users to create their own user profile.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 13:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU