Business Standard

Microsoft may integrate Crypto Wallet feature into its Edge browser

It comes secured by a password, along with a trusted recovery method if users ever lose their password, the report said

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft Edge | cryptocurrency

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating a Crypto Wallet feature into its Edge browser, which will allow users to store, send, and receive crypto funds, as well as store NFTs.

The new Crypto Wallet feature, which was first spotted by a Twitter user, appears to be still in development, with references to Microsoft internal testing, reports 'Windows Central'.

The wallet is non-custodial and is integrated directly into Edge's existing wallet feature for storing payment cards.

It comes secured by a password, along with a trusted recovery method if users ever lose their password, the report said.

After signing up, the users will have access to all their assets, including crypto funds, price trends, and the ability to send or receive crypto using known addresses, and names.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will soon accelerate the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for its 365 Cloud productivity platform by incorporating MFA capabilities into the Outlook email client.

According to a new Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, users will be able to complete MFA requests for its 365 apps directly in the Outlook app with the help of a new feature called Authenticator Lite.

Users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security to their Outlook logins for work or school.

--IANS

shs/prw/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 20:30 IST

