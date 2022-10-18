JUST IN
OnePlus Nord Watch review: Not perfect, yet makes a good budget smartwatch
Meta starts ad campaign against Apple's iMessage to promote Whatsapp
3 ways app developers keep kids glued to the screen: What to do about it
WhatsApp tests edit message feature ahead of final release: Details here
Netflix rolls out 'profile transfer' feature to prevent password-sharing
Apple expected to soon announce its M2 chip-powered iPad Pro tablet
Fossil to roll out Wear OS 3 update on Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatches
Samsung develops 'MicroLED on Silicon' to replace glass for AR headset
Flipkart unveils Flipverse, a virtual shopping experience in metaverse
Motorola launches Moto e22s in India: Know price, specifications, and more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
OnePlus Nord Watch review: Not perfect, yet makes a good budget smartwatch
Business Standard

Google rolls out Gmail redesign to make iPhone, iPad settings simpler

The programme allowed candidates, political party committees and leadership political action committees to apply for spam folder exemptions

Topics
Google | Apple iPad | Apple iPhones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Google

Tech giant Google has rolled out a Gmail redesign to make iOS settings simpler.

Gmail settings on iPhone and iPad have been redesigned by starting with the elimination of the General and accounts separation, reports 9To5Google.

The preference list starts by separating settings for Chat and Meet, allowing users to swiftly turn off those tabs.

Additionally, colourful icons are used to draw attention to each element.

The 'Notifications' section has high-level controls, whereas the 'Inbox' and 'Compose and Reply' sections are quite simple. Lastly, there is a 'General' section.

Even though it is exclusive to iOS, it is a fantastic redesign of Gmail's settings that might come to Android.

It is easier to use and similar to Chrome for iOS preferences, the report said.

Earlier, the company had launched a pilot programme to keep political campaign emails out of spam folders for Gmail users.

The programme allowed candidates, political party committees and leadership political action committees to apply for spam folder exemptions.

"Google had come under fire that its algorithms unfairly target conservative content across its services, and that its Gmail service filters more Republican fundraising and campaign emails to spam," a report mentioned.

Google allowed candidates and political party committees to apply for its programme that made their messages exempted from Gmail's spam detection systems.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 12:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU