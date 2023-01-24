Microsoft Teams introduces new feature to allow real-time editing in chat

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp new feature: How to check status updates within chat list
WhatsApp plans to bring Stories-like feature to chat list for iOS
Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web
WhatsApp working on 'login approval' feature for additional security
Whatsapp Desktop feature: Connect your device while staying offline
-
Microsoft has introduced a new feature to Teams -- Loop Component, which will allow real-time editing in chat.
With this, participants will be able to compose and edit anything ranging from an agenda, checklist, table, task list or paragraph, and more.
The new feature comes available in both Teams meeting chat and Teams chat, the company mentioned.
To use the feature, underneath the chat text box, select the Loop component icon to reveal a menu of components, and then select a component, such as an agenda.
After that, a draft will appear to which participants can add a title and start drafting content to share or even leave it as a blank template.
Participants can also edit the sharing permission level at the top, which is usually set to "people within your organisation with the link can edit".
Further, select the text describing the sharing access and customise it to "people currently in this chat with the link can edit", then hit the send icon to start collaborating with chat participants on the Loop component.
Lastly, Loop components are automatically saved to your OneDrive as a "fluid" file and can be accessed on your Microsoft Teams Chat Files folder on OneDrive, said the company.
--IANS
shs/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 12:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU