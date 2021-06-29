Google takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king

-
ALSO READ
Indian variant of coronavirus found in Thai travellers from Pakistan
Google rolls out dark mode for Maps, other features on Android
Gun salutes honour Prince Philip as UK enters eight-day mourning
Google Maps set to direct drivers to 'eco-friendly' routes based on traffic
Google's ad resurgence makes Alphabet best investment bet among tech giants
-
By Fanny Potkin and Panu Wongcha-um
SINGAPORE/BANGKOK (Reuters) - Google took down two Google Maps documents on Monday that had listed the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists who were accused by royalists of opposing the monarchy, the technology company said.
Thai royalist activist Songklod "Pukem" Chuenchoopol told Reuters he and a team of 80 volunteers had created the maps and planned to report everyone named on them to police on accusations of insulting the monarchy.
A spokesperson for Alphabet's Google said by email "the issue is now fixed", and noted: "We have clear policies about what's acceptable for user generated My Maps content. We remove user generated maps that violate our policies."
A version of one of the maps seen by Reuters included the names and addresses of nearly 500 people, many of them students, together with their photos in university or high school uniforms. It had received over 350,000 views.
The faces of those named had been covered by black squares with the number 112, in reference to the article under the country's criminal code which makes insulting or defaming the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Neither map could be accessed when Reuters tried to open them late on Monday.
Songklod said that he and the team of volunteers sought to highlight those they accused of breaking that law.
"When each of us sees something offensive posted on social media, we put it on the map," he said. Describing it as a "psychological" warfare operation, Songklod said the aim was to dissuade people from online criticism of the monarchy.
Youth-led protests that began last year brought unprecedented criticism of the monarchy and calls for its reform both on the streets and online.
The government did not immediately respond to comment on the removal of the Google Maps or the content they contained.
Songklod, 54, a retired army captain and prominent right-wing activist, said he considered the operation targeting opponents of the monarchy a "massive success" despite the removal of the maps.
The royalist activist said the content in them had come from public research.
Human rights groups and critics of the establishment said the maps included the private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could put them at risk of violence.
"I started to get panicked messages from young people in Thailand who had been doxxed in a royalist document on Google Maps accusing them of being anti-monarchy," said Andrew MacGregor Marshall, a Scotland-based critic of the monarchy and one of the earliest to highlight the existence of the maps.
"It's clear that young Thai people who just want democracy are facing worsening risks."
(Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Panu Wongcha-um in Bangkok, additional reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Alison Williams)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU