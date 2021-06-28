Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform at MWC

Technologies on Monday announced the new Snapdragon 888 Plus Mobile Platform, a follow up to the flagship Snapdragon 888, at the (MWC) 2021.

These two platforms power more than 130 designs announced or in development, the company said in a statement.

Snapdragon 888 Plus fuels flagship experiences with intelligent entertainment, including AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming, photography and more -- backed by boosted performance, unrivaled speed and premium connectivity.

The platform is armed with the full arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to harness the power of ultra-smooth responsiveness, colour-rich HDR graphics, and mobile-first desktop-level.

Compared to its predecessor, Snapdragon 888 Plus offers an increased Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 3.0 GHz and the 6th generation AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS AI performance, which is more than 20 per cent improvement.

The company also expanded its RAN Platforms portfolio with the addition of the Qualcomm DU X100 Accelerator Card.

The Qualcomm 5G DU X100 is designed to enable operators and infrastructure vendors the ability to readily reap the benefits of high performance, low latency and power efficient 5G, while accelerating the cellular ecosystem's transition towards virtualised radio access networks.

