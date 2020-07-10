Android 10 has seen fastest adoption rate than previous versions: Google

The adoption of 10 has been faster than any previous versions of yet, owing to new capabilities that enabled to deliver updates more uniformly, quickly and efficiently to devices.

Android 10 was running on 100 million devices after just five months into the launch, which was 28 per cent faster than Android Pie, according to the company.

Currently, Android 10 runs on over 400 million devices globally.

"We're excited by the increased adoption of Android and are grateful for the close collaborations with our chipset and OEM partners to deploy updates earlier," said on Thursday.

Android Oreo's introduction of Project Treble created a system/vendor split for a much cleaner separation of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and SoC (system on chip) dependencies from the rest of the code base.

This effort sped up the adoption of Android Pie by 2.5 times.

"Every Android device that preloads the Play Store has been Treble compliant since that point," said Google.

The company also worked with major partners to launch an OEM developer preview programme. As a result, it saw a further 1.5 times increase in the adoption of Android 10.

In Android 10, Google started updating components of the OS directly via Google Play system updates (Project Mainline).

"For example, in our most recent deployment, we directly updated 285 million devices with fixes for security vulnerabilities," informed the company.

Google Play is also responsible for updating critical applications and services, such as authentication, push notifications, and Google Play Protect.

"We continue to work on a number of enhancements in the platform and infrastructure to make it easier for developers and users to benefit from the latest versions of Android," said Google.

Google has 'accidentally' revealed that it is preparing to release Android 11 to the public on September 8. It will come with a host of new features, including redesigned and reorganised notifications.

There are also a number of accessibility, smart home and general improvements features in Android 11 as well.

