Google video accidentally 'reveals' Android 11 coming on September 8

has accidentally revealed that it is preparing to release 11 to the public on September 8.

The date was shown in a slide during a video for the company's "Hey Google" Smart Home Summit, reports Police.

On the slideshow, titled "checklist for September 8 11 launch," the date was mentioned right at the top of the slide.

Google's Michele Turner said that "We are launching everywhere on September 8" while talking about the new Android 11 power menu.

However, the video remained live for some time before being set to "private" on YouTube.

launched Android 10 on September 3 last year.

Android 11 was first announced earlier in the year when the developer version became available. Following this, released a beta version which offered access to members of the public with compatible phones.

It comes with it a host of new features, including redesigned and reorganised notifications.

There are also a number of accessibility, smart home, and general improvements included with Android 11 as well.

