Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkable and biased

-
ALSO READ
Google announces new measures for safe, inclusive workplace for employees
Google grilled on ad business, misuse of dominance by US Senate panel
Mumbai residents can view coronavirus containment zones in Google Maps
Google Play Pass to be available in nine more countries outside the US
Google brings free retail listings to its main Search page in the US
-
A Google executive said on Friday that a proposed Australian law to make digital platforms pay for news was unworkable and its proposed arbitration model was biased toward media businesses.
Google Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mel Silva made her first public comments on the details of the proposed legislation since it was introduced to Parliament last week.
The so-called News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code would force Google and Facebook to compensate Australian news media for the journalism that they link to.
It forces Google to pay to show links in an unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work, Silva said in a statement.
If a platform and a news business couldn't agree on a price for news after three months of negotiations, a three-member arbitration panel would be appointed to make a binding decision for payment.
Silva said binding arbitration within the code could be a reasonable backstop so long as the arbitration model is fair. However, the proposed arbitration model was skewed to the interests of one type of business only, Silva said, referring to media.
Google said it had provided a better model with Google News Showcase. Google is paying participating publishers to provide paywalled content to News Showcase users through the model that it launched in October.
By imposing final-offer arbitration with biased criteria, it encourages publishers to go to arbitration rather than reaching an agreement, Silva said of the government's model.
Swinburne University media lecturer Belinda Barnet said Google was pushing its own model because it wanted more power in negotiations than media businesses.
It's a cynical ploy by Google, Barnet said. They tried the misinformation campaign, that didn't work, and now they're saying: 'We can do it better. We're already doing it better.' News Showcase benefits the major players, while the Australian government wanted payment for news to be fair and across the board, Barnet said.
Details of the draft legislation will be scrutinized by a Senate committee before lawmakers vote on it next year.
Breaches of the code, such as failure to negotiate in good faith, would be punishable by a fine of 10 million Australian dollars ($7.4 million) or the equivalent of 10% of annual turnover in Australia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU