Google turns off selfie face retouching in Pixel phones by default

-
ALSO READ
Google to launch Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G smartphones on September 25: Report
Google brings Android 11 to Pixel smartphones with several new features
Google Pixel 5 may feature a punch-hole screen of 90Hz refresh rate: Report
Google records best Pixel smartphone shipments at 7.2 mn in 2019: IDC
In pics: Google launches Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G, Nest Audio & new TV service
-
At a time when beauty filters in selfies are affecting the overall well-being and mental health of many especially the teenagers and young adults, Google has announced some respite, saying that the face retouching options are available in the camera app of Pixel smartphones but turned off by default.
With Pixel phones, the company has begun to apply new design principles directly within the camera app, starting with the Pixel 4a, the new Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5.
"In an upcoming update, you'll see value-free, descriptive icons and labels for face retouching options," said Vinit Modi, Product Manager at Google.
"And if you choose to use face retouching effects, you'll see more information about how each setting is applied and what changes it makes to your image," Modi said in a blog post on Thursday.
Google said if face retouching filters are on, this should be clearly indicated in the product experience. And when it's off, it should stay off.
Today, more than 70 per cent of photos taken on an Android device use the front-facing camera, and over 24 billion photos have been labeled as selfies in Google Photos.
The tech giant conducted multiple studies on this burning subject and spoke with child and mental health experts from around the world.
It found that when you're not aware that a camera or photo app has applied a filter, the photos can negatively impact mental wellbeing.
These default filters can quietly set a beauty standard that some people compare themselves against.
"To put our research into practice, we created a framework to build and design products that support your wellbeing as well as an intentional relationship with technology," Google informed.
An app that shares Google's viewpoint is Snapchat.
Their default camera experience is always unfiltered, and you have the option to opt-in to lenses.
"Lens Studio also uses value-neutral terms for its facial retouching feature, and is committed to continuing to make improvements in this area," Modi said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU