In pics: Google launches Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G, Nest Audio & new TV service

The Pixel 4a 5G, a 5G version of the Pixel 4a, starts at $499. The Pixel 4a 5G will launch first in Japan on October 15, and begin rolling out in other countries from November, while the Pixel 5 will be available across all 9 countries from October 15.

Google that decided not to make its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones available in India last year, has finally confirmed Pixel 4a will be made available in the country via Flipkart on October 17. However, it is not yet clear whether the new devices will arrive in India or not.

The Pixel 4a 5G packs a 6.2-inch OLED screen which makes it bigger than the 4a. The phone only comes with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Pixel 4a 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. For selfies, the Pixel 4a 5G features an 8MP shooter at the front. The smartphone packs a slightly smaller 3,885mAH battery compared to the Pixel 5 but retains the 18W fast charging support.