Honor MagicBook 15 review: A basic notebook good only for basic chores
Business Standard

In pics: Google launches Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G, Nest Audio & new TV service

Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday launched Google TV, which would show content from streaming services including Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+

BS Web Team & IANS  |  New Delhi 

Google announced the Pixel 5 during its 'Launch Night In event. The $699 smartphone will first be available in 5G markets:  Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

The Pixel 5 features a 6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, one of the newest premium mid-range SoC released by the US chipmaker paired with an 8GB RAM on the 5 while there is a sole 128GB storage option.

The SD765G chipset is equipped with an X52 modem that enables 5G connectivity. Sub-6 is supported on all Pixel 5 versions, while in some countries it will also work on mmWave networks. The device comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the device features an 8MP snapper at the front. The phone houses a 4,080mAh battery on the Pixel 5 that supports 18W fast charging.

 

The Pixel 4a 5G, a 5G version of the Pixel 4a, starts at $499. The Pixel 4a 5G will launch first in Japan on October 15, and begin rolling out in other countries from November, while the Pixel 5 will be available across all 9 countries from October 15.

Google that decided not to make its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones available in India last year, has finally confirmed Pixel 4a will be made available in the country via Flipkart on October 17. However, it is not yet clear whether the new devices will arrive in India or not.

The Pixel 4a 5G packs a 6.2-inch OLED screen which makes it bigger than the 4a. The phone only comes with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Pixel 4a 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. For selfies, the Pixel 4a 5G features an 8MP shooter at the front. The smartphone packs a slightly smaller 3,885mAH battery compared to the Pixel 5 but retains the 18W fast charging support.

 

Google has unveiled a new smart speaker Nest Audio with a list of new upgrades for a better music listening experience along with a slimmer profile. The Google Nest Audio has been priced at $99.99 and will go on sale in the US, Canada and India, starting October 5.

The smart speaker aims to produce 50 per cent more bass and 75 per cent more volume as compared to the Google Home.It comes with support for Google Assistant. The smart speaker supports room-filling sounds and two Nest Audios can be paired for stereo sounds.

Google Nest Audio comes with touch controls for playing or pausing music, adjusting volume, and more. It has a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter along with three far-field microphones and 2-stage mic mute switch.The speaker is powered by a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and its power rating is 30W. The new Google smart speaker comes with a price tag of $99 and has five colour options, namely, Charcoal, Chalk, Sand, Sage, and Sky.

 

Google has also unveiled the new Google Chromecast with Google TV at the event. Google TV will be available first on the new Chromecast dongle beginning with the US.


The Chromecast with Google TV comes with a remote and plugs right into the TV's HDMI port. The dongle is available for $49.99 in the US and will reach more countries by the end of the year. Google TV will also be available via the new Google TV app, which has started to roll out to Android mobile devices in the US as an update to the "Google Play Movies & TV" app. Google TV is compatible with more than 6,500 apps built for Android TV OS so users can access favourites across gaming, fitness, education music and more.

Live TV integration is available now with a YouTube TV membership in the US, which includes more than 85 channels, a DVR with unlimited storage space and more.Starting in 2021, Google TV will also be available on televisions from Sony and other Android TV OS partners, the company announced. Google TV will also be available on Nest Audio and new Pixels devices.

 


First Published: Thu, October 01 2020. 17:00 IST

