Google Pixel 5 may feature a punch-hole screen of 90Hz refresh rate: Report

is expected to launch its Pixel 5 smartphone on September 30. Ahead the launch, a new report has surfaced, suggesting the phone will feature a 6-inch screen of 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole. The smartphone is also expected to have slimmer bezels compared to the Pixel 4a, but possibly the same footprint.

The Pixel is expected to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is touted to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip (SoC), which is "hardly a surprise since the smartphone was previously spotted on a benchmark database with this chipset", reports Android Central.





The presence of the SD765G inside the device reveals that it will debut as the first 5G-ready Pixel phone.The device will be the first Pixel phone to come with 8GB RAM. However, the AI Benchmark has no information on the other specs of the device.

