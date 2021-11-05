Google working on more user-friendly way to search files in Drive

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
Google brings new search console 'Insights' tool for web creators
Google releases another beta version of Android 12 OS for developers
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
-
American tech giant Google is preparing to beta test new search filters in Google Drive, which will hopefully make it easier to find the exact file users search for.
According to The Verge, dubbed as 'search chips', the feature adds a line of filters to the top of the Drive interface, letting users limit their search by things like file type, last modification date, or which other users are associated with a specific file.
Google Drive already has some search filtering options, but they're relatively basic and hidden in a sub-menu in the search bar.
In contrast, the new search chips are presented front and centre, and they look set to offer a wider range of filtering options. A similar feature was introduced in Gmail early last year.
For those who'd like to try out the new Drive search chips beta, Google is directing interested users toward this sign-up form.
As per The Verge, Search chips will eventually be available to all Google Workspace users, including G Suite Basic and Business customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU