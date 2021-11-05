Google working on more user-friendly way to search files in Drive

JUST IN
American tech giant Google is preparing to beta test new search filters in Google Drive, which will hopefully make it easier to find the exact file users search for.

According to The Verge, dubbed as 'search chips', the feature adds a line of filters to the top of the Drive interface, letting users limit their search by things like file type, last modification date, or which other users are associated with a specific file.

Google Drive already has some search filtering options, but they're relatively basic and hidden in a sub-menu in the search bar.

In contrast, the new search chips are presented front and centre, and they look set to offer a wider range of filtering options. A similar feature was introduced in Gmail early last year.

For those who'd like to try out the new Drive search chips beta, Google is directing interested users toward this sign-up form.

As per The Verge, Search chips will eventually be available to all Google Workspace users, including G Suite Basic and Business customers.

First Published: Fri, November 05 2021. 16:33 IST

