Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

will remain the primary supplier of modems for the upcoming iPhones for at least two more years, a top executive has said.

In an interaction with IANS, Chris Patrick, SVP and General Manager, Mobile Handset, said that the company will keep on supplying its modems for the next-generation iPhones and will aceremain a primary supplier" for the maker for a couple of more years.

is currently working on its own chip for future iPhones but it may not debut until 2025.

It means that all 15 and 16 models will house 5G modem chipsets.

During the company's earnings call earlier this month, Akash Palkhiwala, Chief Financial Officer, had said that for product revenue, "we now expect to have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from our previous 20 per cent assumption".

Beyond this, "there are no changes to our planning assumption, and we are assuming minimal contribution from product revenues in fiscal 2025," he mentioned.

Reports also surfaced that Apple is using Qualcomm modem and its own technology to provide satellite communications Emergency SOS feature on the new iPhone 14 series.

The Emergency SOS feature in iPhone 14 series uses multiple components utilising the Qualcomm X65 modem processor, reports AppleInsider.

Qualcomm's X65 modem also provides 5G for regular cellular networks.

Qualcomm and Apple in 2019 announced an agreement to dismiss all ongoing litigations, including with Apple's contract manufacturers, between the two companies worldwide.

The companies reached a global patent license agreement and a chipset supply agreement. Apple and Qualcomm have fought over patent licensing practices since 2017.

