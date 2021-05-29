Govt nod to permission-compliant drone operations in 166 more green zones

-
ALSO READ
China develops UAV with plateau ops capabilities, to deploy at LAC
Indian Army signs $20 mn contract with ideaForge to procure SWITCH drones
Myanmar military cuts wireless internet services amidst coup protests
South Korea to set global standards for electric vehicles wireless charging
Sales of electric vehicles in India fell 20% to 236,802 units in FY21: SMEV
-
The Civil Aviation Ministry Saturday said it has permitted drone operations, which are in compliance with its no-permission-no-takeoff (NPNT) scheme, up to 400 feet above the ground in 166 new green zones across the country.
The NPNT scheme requires an operator to take permission from aviation regulator DGCA, using an app, before each drone flight. If this permission is not received, the drone itself will not function.
"Flying in these approved 'green-zones' will require only intimation of the time and location of the flights via the Digital Sky portal or the app," a Civil Aviation Ministry statement.
These 166 green zones are in addition to the 66 green zones already approved by the ministry till date, the statement said.
The new zones permitted on Saturday are in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU