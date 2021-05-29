Apple delays podcasts subscriptions programme launch till next month

-
-
Apple has hit the delay button on its Podcast Subscription programme, and will now launch it next month after further tweaks.
In an email to podcasters, the company said it is delaying the launch of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions originally slated for this month, reports 9to5Mac.
Apple said that it will launch Podcasts Subscriptions and channels in June to "ensure the best experience for creators and listeners."
With a focus on audio improvements, Apple is releasing its latest iOS 14.6 updates that will allow Apple Music subscribers to enable lossless audio or Dolby Atmos once it is available.
The new update iOS 14.6 also laid the groundwork for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.
"We're writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We've been delighted by the response to last month's announcement and it's exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day," the company said.
"To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels, through this newsletter," Apple added.
With the platform, Podcasts users can subscribe to content in the app for extra perks like ad-free and bonus content, as well as early access.
Apple is also improving the Podcasts app with the ability to mark all episodes as played, recover old episodes and remove downloads.
