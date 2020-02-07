Honor slashes price of its Honor Band 5 and Honor WatchMagic in India

-
ALSO READ
Honor Band 5 review: Affordable wearable with vibrant display, new features
Huawei's Honor rejigs strategy, to soon launch ecosystem products in India
Honor 9X, MagicWatch 2, Band 5i launched in India: Know price, specs, more
Honor 9X review: Above average phone with excellent design, long battery
Huawei Watch GT2 46mm review: Great fitness band, not-so-great smartwatch
-
Honor has slashed the price of its Honor Band 5 and Honor WatchMagic in India starting Friday.
Launched at Rs 2,999, the fitness band Honor Band 5 (Review) will now be available for Rs 2,299, while the price of Honor WatchMagic (Review) has been reduced by Rs 9,000.
The smartwatch, launched at Rs 16,999, will now be available for Rs 7,999.
Honor Band 5 Features:
Honor Band 5
The Honor Band 5 sports a 0.95-inch 240 x 120 pixel AMOLED full-color touchscreen display, SpO2 to track blood oxygen saturation level, sleep data and a heart rate monitor. It is water resistent up-to 50 metres, has swim stroke recognition and 10 fitness modes among others. It offers a claimed battery life of up to 14 days.
Honor Watch Magic : Specifications
Honor Watch Magic
Honor Watch Magic features a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display with 390x390 pixel resolution. The smartwatch is powered by the first dual chipset and works with both Android and iOS devices. It offers a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge. The device offers water resistance of up to 50 meters, scientific sleep tracking, etc.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU