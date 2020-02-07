Honor slashes price of its Honor Band 5 and Honor WatchMagic in India

has slashed the price of its Band 5 and WatchMagic in India starting Friday.

Launched at Rs 2,999, the fitness band Honor Band 5 (Review) will now be available for Rs 2,299, while the price of Honor WatchMagic (Review) has been reduced by Rs 9,000.

The smartwatch, launched at Rs 16,999, will now be available for Rs 7,999.

Honor Band 5 Features:

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 sports a 0.95-inch 240 x 120 pixel AMOLED full-color touchscreen display, SpO2 to track blood oxygen saturation level, sleep data and a heart rate monitor. It is water resistent up-to 50 metres, has swim stroke recognition and 10 fitness modes among others. It offers a claimed battery life of up to 14 days.

Honor Watch Magic : Specifications

Honor Watch Magic

Honor Watch Magic features a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display with 390x390 pixel resolution. The smartwatch is powered by the first dual chipset and works with both Android and iOS devices. It offers a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge. The device offers water resistance of up to 50 meters, scientific sleep tracking, etc.