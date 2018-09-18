How eSIMs can bring a revolution in India's connected device ecosystem

The world’s largest technology company Apple is often criticised for lagging behind peers Samsung and Google in bringing the latest technologies to its products, but the tech giant’s role in popularising newer technologies cannot be denied. This time, it is eSIMs or embedded SIMs that Apple has adopted for its flagship iPhone.

And that is set to give impetus to an industry that has been coming up for a while now. Even in India, as more devices get connected, the market for eSIMs is expected to explode. In areas such as connected cars, manufacturing and consumer durables, ...