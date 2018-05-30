IBM launches AI-powered Enterprise Marketing Cloud Services

Global major, has launched its (AI)-powered Enterprise Marketing Cloud Services in India which will be hosted at its data centre in Chennai.

According to the company, this would enable Indian customers to host their consumer data in India, which would help them in complying with local regulations.

"India is poised for data revolution. With data revolution, issue of data privacy props up. is the first company to offer AI-enabled cloud services for enterprises in which customers can host their data in India,” said Harriet Green, Chairman and CEO of Asia Pacific. “This enterprise-class cloud solution will enable companies not only to get the insight about customers through the use of artificial intelligence, but will also help them to comply with the local regulations."

These solutions, which are part of IBM’s Watson programme, is likely to see much interest from domestic clients, especially those in banking and finance space.

"This move will enable marketers of Indian businesses and government agencies to tap more clients with higher control over their marketing data in line with data privacy regulations, especially in sectors like banking and insurance among others," the company said.

Companies like Titan, and are already leveraging IBM's Watson to analyse customers' data apart from designing customer engagement programmes.

"We have number of clients globally under the IBM Watson and we see more number of clients being added to this platform going ahead," Green said.

She, however, declined to give the revenue being generated from this AI-based cloud platform. "We see many more clients taking advantage of this programme going ahead," she said.

With focus on data localisation post Facebook incident, global companies are now coming up with solutions to store data locally to maintain data privacy.