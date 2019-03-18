JUST IN
Apple brings back iPad Air, revamps iPad Mini for first time since 2015
Business Standard

In pics: Apple unveils iPad Air and iPad mini; Amazing Power and Capability

In a surprise move ahead of its expected launch of a video streaming service next week, Apple on Monday introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Air and 7.9-inch iPad mini.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Air- offering keyboard support for the first time

1 / 4
Picture- Apple website

The company debuted a new iPad Air with an ultra-thin 10.5-inch design, offering the latest innovations including Apple Pencil support and high-end performance. iPad mini and iPad Air come in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 64GB and 256GB configurations.



iPad Air (256GB) starts at Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular model

2 / 4
Picture- Apple website

With the A12 Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, the new iPad Air delivers a 70 per cent boost in performance and twice the graphics capability. The advanced Retina display with True Tone technology and wide colour support is 20 percent brighter and has the highest pixel density of any iPad. 



Apple also introduced the new 7.9-inch iPad mini

3 / 4
Picture- Apple website

The iPad mini (64GB) starts at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular model. It is a major upgrade for iPad mini fans who love a compact, ultra-portable design packed with the latest technology. The 7.9-inch iPad mini also has the A12 Bionic chip, delivering three times the performance and nine times faster graphics. The devices (Wi-Fi models only) will arrive later in India.



With Apple Pencil1 support, the new iPad mini is the perfect take-anywhere notepad for sketching and jotting down thoughts on the go

4 / 4
Picture- Apple website

Apple Pencil (first generation) is available for purchase separately for Rs 8,500. The Smart Keyboard for the iPad Air is available for Rs 13,900 with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.


First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 21:07 IST

