In pics: Apple unveils iPad Air and iPad mini; Amazing Power and Capability

introduced an all-new 10.5-inch Air- offering keyboard support for the first time

The company debuted a new Air with an ultra-thin 10.5-inch design, offering the latest innovations including Pencil support and high-end performance. mini and come in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 64GB and 256GB configurations.





(256GB) starts at Rs 44,900 for the model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular model

With the Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, the new iPad Air delivers a 70 per cent boost in performance and twice the graphics capability. The advanced Retina display with True and wide colour support is 20 percent brighter and has the highest pixel density of any iPad.





Apple also introduced the new 7.9-inch iPad mini

The (64GB) starts at Rs 34,900 for the model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular model. It is a major upgrade for fans who love a compact, ultra-portable design packed with the latest The 7.9-inch iPad mini also has the Bionic chip, delivering three times the performance and nine times faster graphics. The devices ( models only) will arrive later in





With Apple Pencil1 support, the new iPad mini is the perfect take-anywhere notepad for sketching and jotting down thoughts on the go

