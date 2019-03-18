In pics: Apple unveils iPad Air and iPad mini; Amazing Power and Capability

With the A12 Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, the new iPad Air delivers a 70 per cent boost in performance and twice the graphics capability. The advanced Retina display with True Tone technology and wide colour support is 20 percent brighter and has the highest pixel density of any iPad.
Apple also introduced the new 7.9-inch iPad mini
The iPad mini (64GB) starts at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular model. It is a major upgrade for iPad mini fans who love a compact, ultra-portable design packed with the latest technology. The 7.9-inch iPad mini also has the A12 Bionic chip, delivering three times the performance and nine times faster graphics. The devices (Wi-Fi models only) will arrive later in India.
With Apple Pencil1 support, the new iPad mini is the perfect take-anywhere notepad for sketching and jotting down thoughts on the go
Apple Pencil (first generation) is available for purchase separately for Rs 8,500. The Smart Keyboard for the iPad Air is available for Rs 13,900 with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.
