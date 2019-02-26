Now, a 1 TB chip: Sandisk unveils microSD card with world's biggest storage

If your high-end Android phone allows you to capture amazing pictures but the storage always disappoints, has just answered all your prayers.

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) in Barcelona, the company introduced the world's first 1TB microSD card.

Aimed at the current generation of smartphones, which boast multiple cameras and high-resolution video capturing, but lack sufficient in-built storage options, the 1TB Extreme UHS-1 card is claimed to feature higher speed transfer speeds and larger capacity for capturing and moving massive amounts of high-quality photos and videos on smartphones, drones and action cameras.

The 1TB microSD card reaches speeds of up to 160MB/s. You can now transfer files in nearly half the time over standard microSD cards available in the market.

The 1TB Extreme UHS-1 card is up for pre-order on the SanDisk website and will be available at select retailers in April 2019. It will cost $499.99. There's also a 512GB capacity available for the SanDisk Extreme card, priced at $199.99.

