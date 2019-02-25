MWC 2019: From penta-camera smartphone to foldable device; day one in pics

Nokia unveils world's first penta-camera smartphone at the in Barcelona

HMD Global, the Finnish company which owns the rights to use the Nokia brand for mobile phones, has launched a smartphone with an array of five camera lenses designed to appeal to photo enthusiasts. The Nokia 9 PureView heads a range of smartphones announced by HMD on Sunday, including an entry-level and two mid-level handsets, all designed to work with Google's Android One, which guarantees two years' of operating system upgrades. Nokia also unveiled three budget smartphones- the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2. One feature phone is also on the list - the Nokia 210.

Huawei introduced its foldable smartphone with the 55W Huawei SuperCharge

With the introduction of true foldable smartphones at the Barcelona, Chinese technology player Huawei have revolutionised the future of handheld devices. Huawei "Mate X" is a 5G-enabled foldable smartphone that costs 2,299 euros. According to Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, Mate X is the fastest 5G phone backed by the Balong 5000 modem. Samsung did not reveal modem specifications for Galaxy Fold in particular.

OPPO releases its foldable phone, and it resembles the Huawei Mate X

Foldable phones appear to be the trend of 2019. South Korean giant Samsung and Chinese technology player Huawei unveil the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and Huawei Mate X. Not to be left behind, Oppo has teased its own foldable phone. Oppo’s handset is similar to the Mate X rather than the Galaxy Fold. The reason being that the phone has only one display that folds outward instead of having two displays of which one would fold inwards.

LG UNVEILS TWO SMARTPHONES AT TO USHER IN NEW ERA OF MOBILITY

At the MWC 2019, LG unveiled the V50 ThinQ 5G as well as the G8 ThinQ and the G8s ThinQ. At the Center de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB), LG introduced its first 5G phone, LG V50ThinQ 5G, alongside the new LG G8ThinQ for a double dose of excitement.

Xiaomi unveils the with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 for powerful 5G experience

