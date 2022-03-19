India's cloud-based storage platform DigiLocker app crosses 100 mn users

-
-
DigiLocker, the country's first secured cloud-based platform for storage, issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital manner, has crossed 100 million users.
Launched in 2016 by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), DigiLocker enables Indians to digitally store a copy of 568 various documents on a secure Cloud platform.
Led by Aadhaar card details, the app has issued around 4.94 billion documents, so far, and currently has 101.1 million registered users.
The platform that was launched under the Digital India initiative, initiated by the Indian government to digitally empower society and the knowledge economy, targets the idea of paperless governance.
According to the government, DigiLocker has eliminated the use of physical documents, helps accessing them anytime, anywhere and be able to share online, and avoid forgery.
Through the app, the self-loaded documents can be digitally signed using the eSign facility, which is similar to the process of self attestation.
It's a personal storage space to securely store e-documents and links of such official certificates.
From a citizen's perspective, it reduces the hassle of carrying physical documents.
One of the aims of Digital India is that a person should have private space on a public cloud. A Digital Locker account is a convenient way of storing certificates in a digitised format.
