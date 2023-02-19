JUST IN
Business Standard

India will see 1.5mn vacancies in cybersecurity in 2025: Microsoft's Gomes

India is one of the fastest-growing security markets for the company, said Terence Gomes, country head, security, Microsoft India

Topics
Microsoft | cybersecurity | India

Shivani Shinde 

Terence Gomes, country head, security, Microsoft India
Terence Gomes, country head, security, Microsoft India

Microsoft in its recent quarterly report said its security business brings in $20 billion in annual revenue -- double the 2021 figure, and up from $15 billion in 2022. Terence Gomes, country head, security, Microsoft India, tells Shivani Shinde in an interview that India is one of the fastest-growing security markets for the company, adding that the digital explosion of the last three years has also created more attack entry points. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 18:34 IST

