India will see 1.5mn vacancies in cybersecurity in 2025: Microsoft's Gomes

in its recent quarterly report said its security business brings in $20 billion in annual revenue -- double the 2021 figure, and up from $15 billion in 2022. Terence Gomes, country head, security, India, tells Shivani Shinde in an interview that is one of the fastest-growing security markets for the company, adding that the digital explosion of the last three years has also created more attack entry points. Edited excerpts: