Instagram bug that forced users to watch same stories again fixed

-
ALSO READ
'Strong step': Nancy Pelosi on Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
Bug hits Meta-owned Instagram stories, several users left in the lurch
Instagram update now allows users to like Stories without sending DM
China suspends Alibaba Cloud over failure to report internet bug
Apple fixes iCloud bug causing syncing issues for third-party apps
-
This week Instagram users on iPhone were reportedly experiencing an issue on the application where they were forced to see stories again and again after having watched them once. What it meant was that users had to view previous stories again to watch the new ones.
According to a report by The Verge, the issue with the repeating Stories on Instagram for iPhone seems to have started on Monday this week. When contacted by The Verge earlier, Meta spokesperson Christine Pai said that the company is "aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories". The technical team took note of it on Thursday morning and came up with an update for the iOS application that fixed the bug.
Instagram users took to other social media to complain about the bug. Although the exact cause of this issue isn't clear yet, the bug has now been fixed.
As far as the application is concerned, the last update allowed users to make Reels for up to 90 seconds. Earlier, users could only upload Reels for up to 60 seconds. In the same update, the company also introduced other features like interactive stickers, templates and the option to import your own audio.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU