Global smartphone market sinks 9.7% YoY in Q3; only Apple in green in top 5
Instagram users report problems with server connection, logging in

50 per cent users said they were facing issues with logging in, while 33 per cent reported issues with server connection and another 17 percent have issues with app

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Thousands of users from many parts of India and the world reported problems with photo-sharing app Instagram on Thursday.

On Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, over 900 users in India reported issues with Instagram on Thursday evening.

Many users took to microblogging platform Twitter to report the issue. "Instagram freezes using Google Chrome browser. Cannot see stories or open users' pages. It keeps loading," an Instagram said in a tweet.

"Everything quit working. Force closed and cleared cache. Even restarted my phone. Can't see notifications. Can't reply to comments," another user commented.

At Downdector reports for the outage spiked at around 7:30 p.m. with 50 per cent users said they were facing issues with logging in, while 33 per cent reported issues with server connection and another 17 percent have issues with app.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 11:05 IST

