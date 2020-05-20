iPhone SE goes on sale at 12 noon with Rs 3600 instant discount on Flipkart

-
iPhone SE is set to go on sale for the first time in India. The most affordable Apple smartphone will be available today from noon on the home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart. Price starting at Rs 42,500, the iPhone SE will get Rs 3,600 instant discount offer from HDFC Bank that brings down its effective cost to Rs 38,900. The iPhone SE will be available in white, black and red colours.
Launched in April, the iPhone SE is a cross of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 -- It takes design cues from the iPhone 8 and ships with hardware and features of the iPhone 11-series. The phone’s has a 4.7-inch HD retina display, glass-metal construction, touch ID for biometric, and ingress protection (IP67) for water and dust resistance.
The phone is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same system-on-chip that powers the company's flagship iPhone 11-series smartphones. This chipset makes the iPhone SE the most affordable flagship-grade Apple smartphone. The iPhone comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It ships with a battery with a rated output that can last for up to 13 hours of video watching on a single charge, according to the company. Though the phone supports fast wired charging, it comes with 5W charger in the box.
Imaging is covered by a 12-megapixel primary sensor on the back and a 7MP sensor on the front. The phone boasts most of the camera features that are part of iPhone 11-series, including portrait mode with depth controls, quick take and 4K video recording. The phone is the cheapest iPhone to come with 4K video support.
The phone ships with iOS 13, which Apple claims to be the most privacy focus operating system available on smartphones. Some other features that the phone support include: true tone screen that dynamically adjusts the white balance, haptic touch feedback, augmented reality support, stereo audio recording, WiFi 6, audio sharing and eSIM support for dualSIM operations.
