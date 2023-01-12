iQOO 11 5G goes on sale with introductory offers for Amazon Prime members

11 5G is now available on India, exclusively for Prime members. The smartphone will be available for non-prime members on India and online portal from January 13, at 12 pm. Priced Rs 59,999 onwards, the 11 5G is available on India with introductory offers – discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards. Consumers can also avail of a Prime subscriber discount of Rs 1,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. Besides, there is a no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme of up to 6 months.

iQOO 11 5G: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED screen by Samsung. It is a screen of 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness rated at 1800 nits. Besides, there is a discrete V2 chip from Vivo with an image processing subsystem, AI processing unit, and an on-chip memory hierarchy of 45 MB SRAM. This chip is for game and imaging related enhancements such as frame interpolation in games, 4K resolution for night photography, enhanced brightness, and more.

The iQOO 11 5G boots Android 13-based FunTouch OS. iOQQ promises up to three years of software updates and four years of security patches. The phone comes with 8GB and 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X) variants, both with 256GB on-board storage (UFS 4.0). It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 120W fast wired charging technology. It sports a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor.

For thermal management, the phone has a vapour chamber cooling system. The phone boasts a tricolour-striped design inspired by BMW M Motorsports. The smartphone comes in two designs - the iQOO 11 5G Legend in a white shade with a silicone leather body and the iQOO 11 5G Alpha in a black shade with a metallic build.