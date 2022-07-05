iQOO 9T set to launch in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in July

As per GSM Arena, iQOO confirmed that the iQOO 9T will be powered by the 8+ Gen 1 chip, which nudges performance up by 10 per cent and significantly increases power efficiency by 30 per cent.

has confirmed that an 9T will launch in India by the end of the month. Also, the 10 Pro appeared on TENAA, showcasing a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is rumoured to be one of the first to feature a Dimensity 9000+ chipset. However, it is noticed that the 10 series might not be the only one to feature Qualcomm's new flagship chipset.

As per GSM Arena, iQOO confirmed that the iQOO 9T will be powered by the 8+ Gen 1 chip, which nudges performance up by 10 per cent and significantly increases power efficiency by 30 per cent.

The 9T is set to offer maximum performance and a premium gaming experience, similar to its siblings, the company says. For comparison, the iQOO 9 launched in India had a Snapdragon 888+ (and not an 8 Gen 1 like the Chinese model). This will make the iQOO 9T more of an upgrade from the 9 Pro that the 8 Gen 1 had.

It's too early to talk about pricing, but let's keep these numbers in mind: the iQOO 9 is currently priced at 43,000 pounds, while the 9 Pro comes for 65,000 pounds, as per GSM Arena.

The upcoming iQOO 10 series is expected to launch in China this month, but it's unclear how long it will take to arrive in India.

