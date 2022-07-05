iQOO 9T set to launch in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in July

-
ALSO READ
iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 CE launched in India: Know price, specs and more
IQOO Neo 6 5G with Qualcomm SD 870 SoC, 80W flash charge launched in India
iQOO Neo 6 5G to launch in India today: Check specifications, likely price
How did Chinese smartphones wipe out Indian brands?
Smartphone shipments to cross 170 mn units in 2022; Samsung leads in 5G
-
iQOO has confirmed that an iQOO 9T will launch in India by the end of the month. Also, the iQOO 10 Pro appeared on TENAA, showcasing a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone is rumoured to be one of the first to feature a Dimensity 9000+ chipset. However, it is noticed that the 10 series might not be the only one to feature Qualcomm's new flagship chipset.
As per GSM Arena, iQOO confirmed that the iQOO 9T will be powered by the 8+ Gen 1 chip, which nudges performance up by 10 per cent and significantly increases power efficiency by 30 per cent.
The 9T is set to offer maximum performance and a premium gaming experience, similar to its siblings, the company says. For comparison, the iQOO 9 launched in India had a Snapdragon 888+ (and not an 8 Gen 1 like the Chinese model). This will make the iQOO 9T more of an upgrade from the 9 Pro that the 8 Gen 1 had.
It's too early to talk about pricing, but let's keep these numbers in mind: the iQOO 9 is currently priced at 43,000 pounds, while the 9 Pro comes for 65,000 pounds, as per GSM Arena.
The upcoming iQOO 10 series is expected to launch in China this month, but it's unclear how long it will take to arrive in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU