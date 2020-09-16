IT Ministry has blocked 224 apps in interest of national security: Dhotre

The has blocked 224 mobile in the interest of and sovereignty, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked 224 mobile applications, including TikTok, Helo and WeChat under the provisions of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of State," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He said these have been blocked on concerns and thus "linkage with any country may not be disclosed in public domain".

In response to another question, Dhotre said blocking of for public access is a dynamic process.

In June, the government had banned 59 Chinese applications, including TikTok, UC Browser, SHAREit, WeChat, CamScanner and Mi Community.

Earlier this month, 118 more mobile apps, including popular gaming app PUBG, were banned.

