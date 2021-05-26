itel launches A23 Pro smartphone priced at Rs 3,899 for Jio users

itel, India's most trusted smartphone brand, on Wednesday announced a strategic initiative where itel A23 Pro smartphone, the most affordable 4G device with its technologically advanced features, will be available to consumers at Reliance digital stores, MyJio stores, Reliancedigital.in and over 2 lakh retail stores, at an attractive price.

With this initiative, itel and Jio users will get itel A23 Pro at an attractive price of Rs 3,899, which was earlier priced at Rs 4,999, thus unleashing an opportunity to democratise technology for all consumers. itel A23 Pro will go on sale across India starting June 1.

Under this offer, data connectivity will be available on Jio network. itel A23 Pro customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 3,000. The benefits include Rs 3,000 worth vouchers from partners on select prepaid recharge of Rs 249 and above. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers, the company said in a statement.

"itel is working towards accelerating India's drive towards digital development through democratising technology, making it accessible and affordable. This strategic initiative is in line with itel's vision to provide digital freedom to the Indian masses," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India.

"We are highly optimistic that this magical offering, combining a technologically advanced feature-led device itel A23 Pro, complemented with seamless 4G network connectivity by Jio will bring a new dimension of digital services for Bharat and disruption in the entry-level smartphone segment making it accessible to all," Talapatra added.

The initiative is targeted at the vast aspiring feature phone audience to bridge the digital divide by offering, affordable product proposition, and seamless 4G high-speed network connectivity.

Designed with superior features for tier 3 and below markets, itel A23 features a 12.7 cm (5-inch) bright display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels and runs on Android 10.0 (Go Edition).

The device is powered by a Quad-core, 1.4 GHz processor paired with 1 GB RAM and 8GB ROM which is expandable up to 32GB.

On the battery front, A23 Pro is powered by a 2400mAh battery. The phone comes with a bigger screen that brings a larger vision enabling a more impressive visual experience.

The device comes along with a 2MP rear camera + VGA selfie camera with soft flash.

A23 Pro comes with two SIM slots, wherein at least one slot data functionality is available with the Jio SIM only and the other slot is functional for other operators for non-data activities, the company informed.

The device is packed with Smart Face Unlock feature which will add to the convenience of the users by keeping their phones secure.

It features a shiny gradient tone back colour finish and is available in two colour options -- Sapphire Blue and Lake Blue.

The phone comes with an adapter, USB cable, battery, user manual and a warranty card.

