iVOOMi i2 Lite review: Budget smartphone with dual 4G VoLTE, good battery

iVoomi, a Chinese smartphone maker, on July 4 launched the i2 Lite, a lighter version of the i2. Priced at Rs Rs 6,499, about Rs 1,000 lesser to its elder sibling, the budget smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh and comes bundled with a 2A fast charger in the box. The phone boots Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box and lasts over two days with regular use. It is powered by 1.5GHz MTK6739 quad-core processor, paired with 16GB of internal memory and 2GB of RAM. The memory is expandable to up to 128GB via microSD card.

Like the i2, the i2 Lite supports dual active 4G Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) connectivity, which means the phone supports two VoLTE SIM cards simultaneously.

In terms of performance, the phone manages to do basic multi-tasking, but lags when there are multiple apps running in the background. Playing casual games such as the Subway Surfers and Angry Birds Classic does not deter the performance, however, given the specs of the device, heavy games like Asphalt 8: Airborne do not work smoothly.

The i2 Lite has a premium feel to it due to its 3D mirror finish on the back. It sports a 5.45-inch 18:9 ratio display of HD+ resolution.



The phone comes pre-installed with bloatware such as Opera News, Amazon Shopping, Flipkart, UC Browser and H5 Game Box.

In terms of imaging, the i2 Lite borrows its features from its senior i2. The phone sports a dual camera setup on its rear, featuring a 13-megapixel primary lens mated with a 2MP secondary depth sensing lens , along with a LED flash. At the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with LED flash. The device takes decent quality photos during the day, but like many other budget smartphones , it tends to struggle in low light conditions.

The device also features face unlock using front camera-based face id. The smartphone recognises the face quickly and unlocks the phone, but with an upward swipe on the screen. It also has a voice lock feature which is powered by Google Assistant.

Verdict

The looks identical to the i2 and also shares most of its features such as camera, processor and to the former. However, lower RAM and internal memory can be a bit challenging for users who like to use too many apps. For people who are looking for a basic smartphone for regular usage – voice calling, texting and social media, this device is one of the best bets.