Jabra Elite 7 Pro review: Solid earbuds, quality ANC, yet not all there

recently launched Elite 7 Pro, its premium TWS along with Elite 7 Active, which are similar but less costly and more geared towards people who follow an active lifestyle.

Both the Elite 7s feature great sound, active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and more.



I used the Elite 7 Pro along with Elite 7 Active and my all-time favourite – Elite 85t, here’s my review on how the fare overall and if it can compel you for an upgrade.

Elite 7 Pro: Build and design





Elite 7 Pro

The Elite 7 Pro look a lot like the Elite 7 Active but they are a tad smaller if you notice carefully. That said, the earbuds have a secure fit owing to their small size. The Elite 7 Pro feels more solid as compared to Elite 7 Active and that’s also because of the price difference between the two.

The earbuds have buttons instead of touch controls but they are easy to press when you wear them. If you have used Jabra earbuds before, it will not take much time to get used to the button commands.

The earbuds have an IP57 rating giving them protection from dust and water. This comes in handy if you use them during workouts.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Available in black, blue, or mint green, the buds look premium in every way.



The charging case is similar to Elite 7 active in terms of looks and design, however, it’s more solid and sturdy as compared to the one we have seen in Elite 7 active.

The charging case has a USC-C port at the chin and a tiny LED above it that lights up when you open the case. The LED also indicates the battery level. The earbuds also support wireless charging (Qi wireless charging).

The new Jabra earbuds also have improved fast-charging, with 5 minutes of plug-in time giving an hour of playtime.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: Battery life

Jabra claims the earbuds last roughly eight hours per charge, and you get additional 22 hours with the case. However, this may vary in regular use based on ANC usage. What’s great is they support mono mode, so you can use one bud and charge the other at the same time.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: Performance

The Elite 7 Pro earbuds have loud and rich audio with punchy bass, moreover, the output is clean and bright, so it doesn’t take away the flavour of whatever genre you play. The vocals are crisp and separate easily from the instrument section. However, being a Jabra user for years, I didn’t notice any significant upgrade in the overall sound scheme. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is impressive but honestly, I had expected it to be more, like the one in Sony’s 1000XM4.You can also tweak the sound settings in equalizer using the Jabra Sound+ app on your phone.

I really enjoy the bass in Jabra earbuds, it’s usually clean and smooth and not at all intrusive, and Jabra retains that character in

Elite 7 Pro.

The bass is smooth in soft music and deeper as you move towards heavy music genres.

The earphones support the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, but not AptX. The Elite 7 Pro has a terrific voice call performance, thanks to the bone conduction technology which makes the voice pickup sensors automatically activate when they sense vibrations in your jawbone. The earbuds also offer multi-device support so you can connect two devices at a time, which comes handy, especially during work-from-home scenarios. Strangely, the earbuds don’t come pre-loaded with the feature and Jabra has claimed that the feature would be available via an update in January.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: Verdict





Priced at Rs 18,999, Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds offer impressive ANC, powerful audio performance, and a great voice call experience.

However, they still don’t feature multi-device support and it will take some time to arrive, which, in a way, is strange and disappointing for a premium pair of earbuds.

That said, they are indeed one of the finest earbuds you can try and definitely better than Elite 7 Active in terms of quality. But I’d still pick Sony WF-1000XM4 for the sound and solid ANC experience.