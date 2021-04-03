Google Wifi app getting rolled into Google Home app, says Report

-
Google is reportedly shutting down its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app to help users control and manage all their connected products in one place.
The switchover to the Google Home app will come in two phases -- first, Google will disable most of the functionality of the Google Wifi app on May 25, The Verge reported on Friday.
Starting then, users will only be able to view the current status of their networks, but any changes, including adding new routers or access points, will have to be done in the Google Home app.
Then, Google will remove the Wifi app from the Play Store and iOS App Store, funneling all users to exclusively use the Google Home app in June, the report said.
Google has been working on this change since 2019, when it launched the Nest Wifi routers, which could only be configured in the Google Home app.
Google points out that migrating existing Wifi setups to the Google Home app will offer some new benefits, including the ability to use Google Assistant for things like pausing the Wi-Fi connection, testing your current internet speed, and showing a guest Wi-Fi password on a Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max display.
Migrating a network setup seems to be a relatively simple process, although Google's how-to warns that once a user switch over to the Google Home app, they can't go back.
