Apple to shut its stores in France amid fresh Covid-induced lockdown

-
ALSO READ
UK starts probe on Apple over alleged App Store monopoly
Apple lobbies for India incentives as it plans iPad assembly: Report
Epic Games steps up Apple fight with European Union antitrust complaint
Apple extends TV Plus free trial membership to July amid pandemic
Apple-supplier Foxconn flags strong start to year as lockdowns spur demand
-
As France enters its third Covid-19 lockdown phase, Apple has decided to shut down its stores in the country.
While Apple Stores have been generally returning to normal worldwide, Apple has now shut all 20 stores in France, AppleInsider reported on Friday.
"We will soon close temporarily," said a notice on the Apple Opera Paris's site (in translation).
"For the moment, we are open for the collection of current online orders, and assistance at the Genius Bar for appointments already scheduled before Saturday, April 3," it added.
According to MacGeneration, the closure is until further notice. This closure includes ones in French city centers, which had previously been able to continue operating in January's lockdown.
The move to close retail locations comes in the week that France has closed its schools for at least three weeks. Certain lockdown measures were introduced across the country in March, but now all non-essential stores are to shut from Saturday, April 3.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday night announced a three-week nationwide school closure and a monthlong domestic travel ban to fight the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
In a televised address to the nation, Macron said efforts are needed as "the epidemic is accelerating".
aceWe will lose control if we do not move now," the president said.
However, there is no indication yet of any expected reopening dates.
The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 129.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.82 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 129,475,545 and 2,826,018, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,538,427 and 553,120, respectively, followed by Brazil as the second worst-hit country.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India, France, Russia, the UK, Italy, Turkey, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, Poland and Mexico, the CSSE figures showed.
--IANS
vc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU