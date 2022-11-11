JUST IN
Business Standard

Lexar launches high-performance Professional NM800PRO Gen4 SSD in India

Priced at Rs 12,999, the Lexar Professional NM800PRO Gen4 SSD comes with a heatsink option for better performance and improved power efficiency

Topics
BS Web Reports | India | data storage technology

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lexar Professional NM800PRO Gen4 SSD
Lexar Professional NM800PRO Gen4 SSD

American flash memory brand Lexar on Friday launched in India the Professional NM800PRO M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD. Priced Rs 12,999 onwards, the SSD comes in base storage capacity at 512GB and goes up to 1TB. It will be available across all online and retail stores in India.

"We are excited to bring the all-new Lexar Professional NM800PRO M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD in India, the fastest speed in the NVME Heatsink from Lexar, which is designed for data-heavy applications such as gaming, design, and more. With its superior technology and brilliant performance, we believe the product will be an excellent choice for PC enthusiasts and professionals looking to upgrade their system." said Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co. Limited.

Lexar Professional NM800PRO Gen4 SSD: Details

The Lexar Professional NM800Pro M.2 2280 NVMe SSD boasts speeds of up to 7500MB/s read and 6500MB/s write. It has an integrated heatsink and heat spreader to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control for high performance while playing on PlayStation 5 and PCs. This SSD leverages the 12nm controller for low power consumption and long battery life, making it a good fit for hardcore gamers, professionals, and creators.

Unlike the traditional hard disk drives, the Lexar Professional NM800PRO SSD has no moving parts and is also shock and vibration-resistant. The storage capacity starts from 512 GB and is available up to 2TB. The company claims that it's built to last as the SSD is shock and vibration resistant. It is a robust and reliable SSD.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:52 IST

