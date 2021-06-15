LG Electronics researcher to head alliance for 6G technology in US

said on Tuesday one of its senior researchers will head a working group in a North American mobile technology alliance for 6G technology development.

Lee Ki-dong, a principal researcher at LG, was elected the chair of the Applications working group in the Next G Alliance earlier this month, the company said. He has been given a two-year term to lead the working group that will address 6G-related application needs.

The Next G Alliance was launched by the US-based Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) last October to beef up mobile technology leadership in 6G.

It has a total of six working groups with 48 companies from telecommunications, software and semiconductor fields serving as members.

LG said 6G technology is expected to be commercialised in 2029, with talks for standardisation beginning in 2025, reports Yonhap news agency.

The next-generation telecommunications network will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G and will be able to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.

LG established a 6G centre with KAIST in 2019 and signed an agreement with the Korea Institute of Standards and Science last year to study 6G technologies.

