LG Electronics researcher to head alliance for 6G technology in US

-
ALSO READ
Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings: Details here
Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: Analysts expect up to 3% YoY decline in profit
Samsung's exit from LCD biz, chip shortage hit global monitor panel market
TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share
Electronic Arts to buy Glu Mobile for $2.4 billion in mobile gaming push
-
LG Electronics said on Tuesday one of its senior researchers will head a working group in a North American mobile technology alliance for 6G technology development.
Lee Ki-dong, a principal researcher at LG, was elected the chair of the Applications working group in the Next G Alliance earlier this month, the company said. He has been given a two-year term to lead the working group that will address 6G-related application needs.
The Next G Alliance was launched by the US-based Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) last October to beef up mobile technology leadership in 6G.
It has a total of six working groups with 48 companies from telecommunications, software and semiconductor fields serving as members.
LG said 6G technology is expected to be commercialised in 2029, with talks for standardisation beginning in 2025, reports Yonhap news agency.
The next-generation telecommunications network will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G and will be able to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.
LG established a 6G research centre with KAIST in 2019 and signed an agreement with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science last year to study 6G technologies.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU