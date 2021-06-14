Prime members to get access to Amazon's game streaming service Luna

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka contemplating law to check online games: State home minister
US consumers spend $57 billion on video games in 2020 amid lockdowns
Online gaming industry urges govt to set up self regulatory body for sector
Epic Games charges Apple of monopoly, iPhone maker says 'PR stunt'
Odisha eyes medals at 2021 Khelo India Games, to support state's new talent
-
American multinational technology company Amazon will be opening up access to Luna, its game streaming service, for all Amazon Prime members on June 21 and 22 (Amazon Prime Day).
According to The Verge, previously, for a test out of Luna, users had to request access or sign up from supported Fire TV devices. But now, for a limited time, mainland US Prime subscribers will be able to start a seven-day trial of Luna right away.
Luna is currently available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, and via the web on iPhone, iPad, and select Android phones. Its regular pricing is USD 5.99 a month for access to games including 'Control', 'GRID', and 'Metro Exodus'.
Once a user has access to a Luna account, they can pay USD 14.99 a month for the Ubisoft Plus beta channel. As per The Verge, this grants access to a big range of Ubisoft games, including the latest titles from the 'Assassin's Creed', 'FarCry', and 'Watch Dogs' franchises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU