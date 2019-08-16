Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock Bluetooth speaker review: Stylish, decent sound

The Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock is probably a one-of-its-kind Bluetooth speaker, offering the flexibility of listening to music on a stereo subwoofer system, or using it as a portable device that can be carried anywhere.



The body has a fabric covering the front face and the top has a stylish wooden finish. The detachable speaker at the top has fabric covering as well. you can remove the Bluetooth speaker from its dock and carry it anywhere. It also fits inside your pocket.





But looks can be deceiving, so we tested the speaker to see if it actually delivers on sound quality. Here is what we found. The removable Bluetooth speaker fails to impress if you use it separately, but when it is played with the dock, the sub-woofer comes into play and the bass kicks in.

Priced at Rs 12,999, the 26-Watt output packs a smooth bass and clear treble. There is no noise at high volume and the bass isn't intrusive.

The speaker has soft-touch buttons on the top for volume, music playback, Bluetooth, and voice calls. The mobile speaker can be removed by a slight push on the top. Although the dual-mode sounds exciting, the limitation of the removable unit in terms of sound quality is a let-down.

While Bluetooth 4.2 works well for pairing, the latest Bluetooth 5.0 would have been a good addition. The built-in microphone enables smooth voice calling. The battery output is decent too, as it can last for about 7-8 hours easily on a full charge.

The speaker indeed looks good in terms of design but it’s not shock and waterproof, so you’d have to keep it safe.

I felt it would have been better if the were completely portable because, in order to enjoy the sound with the sub-woofer, the speaker has to be plugged in all the time, which spoils the fun.