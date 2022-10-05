JUST IN
Business Standard

Manipur inducts 12 GPS-enabled patrol vehicles for highway security

The Manipur govt inducted 12 GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles for the state's hill districts to ensure smooth and incident-free movements of all vehicles

Topics
Manipur | GPS devices

IANS  |  Imphal 

N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term

The Manipur government on Tuesday inducted 12 GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles for the state's five hill districts to ensure smooth and incident-free movements of all vehicles, and to respond speedily to any eventuality.

Officials said that earlier in Phase-1 and Phase-2, 15 GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles were introduced in different hill districts, and as their location could be tracked from the police headquarters in capital Imphal, prompt action could be taken as and when necessary.

After flagging off the vehicles, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted: "To further enhance security and safety on our highways, 12 more GPS-enabled vehicles for Highway Patrol, Phase-III were flagged off from my secretariat today. The state govt has been taking up these security measures to ensure advancement in trade and tourism in Manipur."

After flagging off the vehicles, he said that the GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles are launched to enable quick response from police to any incident that takes place along the national highways in the state.

He said that the vehicles could accommodate a minimum of 10 police personnel and the patrol teams would help to stop threatening and extortion of truck and bus drivers along the national highways.

The Chief Minister said that the law and order of the state had significantly improved with the tireless service by the police and other security forces and the support and cooperation of the public. As such, there is now no need for security convoys for the transportation of oil tankers and other goods-laden vehicles in the state, he said.

Singh also said that his government had started the work of police modernisation to change the morale of police and make them people-friendly.

--IANS

sc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 06:53 IST

