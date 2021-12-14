Mark Zuckerberg set to reveal India's role in building Metaverse

Meta CEO is set to reveal the opportunities that metaverse will offer in India and how the country will build the technology.

Zuckerberg will unravel how emerging technologies like augmented reality/ virtual reality (AR/VR) will evolve education and learning, businesses and the creator economy in India, in a virtual event with Metaverse Vice President Vishal Shah on Wednesday.

In the second edition of Fuel for India 2021, the company will showcase stories of transformation underway in India with a focus on digital communities, creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"We are excited about the new phase of our journey as Meta. Our ambition is to play a pivotal role in building the next chapter of the internet - the metaverse," India (Meta) Vice President and Managing Director, India, Ajit Mohan, said in a statement.

"Fuel for India 2021 is a testament to our continued commitment to fuel India's transformation as we spotlight inspiring stories that are being scripted through our platforms, and on our platforms, every day," he added.

The event will feature different segments showcasing how people, businesses and communities are coming together on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to drive change, unleash expression, foster inclusion and explore possibilities of the future.

The platform will bring together dignitaries from key government ministries, business leaders and Meta's leadership to share their vision for India's digital transformation journey.

Some of the speakers includes Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Reliance Jio Platforms Ltd Director and Head of Strategy, Akash Ambani.

Recently, Meta has unveiled its new office in Gurugram which is said to be the company's first stand-alone office in Asia.

Set in a renovated 130,000 square feet building, the office will host the Centre for Fuelling India's New Economy (C-FINE) and will be dedicated to training and skilling India's small business owners, creators, entrepreneurs and local communities.

