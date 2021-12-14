Apple starts rolling out iOS 15.2 update with range of new features

-
Apple has started rolling out an iOS 15.2 update with new features and fixes as the first major update to iPhone software since iOS 15.1 in October.
iOS and iPadOS 15 introduced the Record App Activity feature in the privacy settings, allowing people to save a summary of sensor, data, and Internet access by apps on their device.
"In iOS and iPadOS 15.2, this activity is presented in Settings in a new UI called App Privacy Report. This is a great opportunity to review the app's sensor, data, and Internet usage," the company said in a statement.
Auto Call can now be set up to use one of two methods for initiating an emergency call: holding the side button together with a volume button, or rapidly pressing the side button multiple times. Both methods now show a longer, 8-second countdown before placing an emergency call.
With Legacy Contacts, one can set a trusted person to be able to access your Apple ID after you die. The person that you designate as your contact can access your photos, messages, notes, files, contacts, calendar events, apps, device backups, and more.
In addition, iOS 15.2 has added support for the Apple Music Voice Plan that was first introduced in October. Priced at $4.99 per month, the Voice Plan provides access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri.
Now, in the Find My app Apple has added a new option for "Items That Can Track Me."
To download the latest update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and select Download and Install. Restart the iPhone once the download is finished to start the installation, and once the phone restarts one will be on the latest version of iOS.
