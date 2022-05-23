MediaTek unveils its 1st mmWave chip for next gen of 5G smartphones

-
Taiwanese chip-maker MediaTek on Monday announced Dimensity 1050 system-on-chip, its first mmWave 5G chipset that will power the next generation of 5G smartphones.
Through dual connectivity using mmWave and sub-6GHz, the Dimensity 1050 claims to deliver the speed and capacity required to provide 5G smartphone users with seamless experience.
"With faster, more reliable connections, and advanced camera technology this chip delivers powerful features to help device makes to differentiate their smartphone product lines," said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek.
The Dimensity 1050 will be capable of delivering up to 53 percent faster speeds and greater reach to smartphones compared to LTE + mmWave aggregation alone.
The SoC integrates two premium 'Arm Cortex-A78 CPUs' with speeds reaching 2.5GHz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 graphics engine.
The chipset also offers Wi-Fi optimisations, alongside MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology to ensure lower-latency connections with the new tri-band -- 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz -- that extends game time and performance.
It also supports super-fast 144Hz Full HD+ displays, dual HDR video capture engine, excellent noise reduction for superb low-light photos and Wi-Fi 6E support.
MediaTek also announced two additional chipsets -- Dimensity 930 and Helio G99.
Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 930 will be available during the second quarter of 2022 and smartphones with Dimensity 1050 and Helio G99 will be on the market in the third quarter this year, the company said.
